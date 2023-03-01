LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock School District helping to feed students and families on Wednesday who need a little help.

Superintendent Dr. Jermall Wright kicked off the event called “Stock the Rock the Wright Way” on Wednesday.

It’s a campaign providing food to some schools in the district. The food will then be distributed to the most vulnerable students and their families.

The event comes just before spring break, when students are out of school and won’t have access to school meals.

“This is a long time coming and we need it in our schools,” Chico Elementary teacher Donna Hall said. “A lot of our parents may not get our listening ear to tell us what they need, but we see the struggle we see it, a lot of times, on their faces.”

A drive-thru drop-off is planned on March 15 during lunchtime.

The district plans to spend the next two weeks getting the word out.