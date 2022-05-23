LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock School District announced Monday that two high school graduations will be postponed due to possible severe weather.

District leaders said that graduations scheduled for Tuesday night will be rescheduled to Thursday, May 26th, at War Memorial Stadium.

The Parkview High School graduation ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., followed by Central High School’s ceremony at 12:30 p.m.

Officials said that they will give an update on Wednesday’s graduation ceremonies for Hall and Little Rock Southwest High Schools by noon Tuesday.

All ceremonies will be livestreamed on LRSD’s YouTube Channel.