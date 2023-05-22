LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Future engineers, journalists, neuroscientists, doctors, nurses, researchers and industrial designers were all front and center Monday in central Arkansas.

The Little Rock School District and the Little Rock Public Education Foundation and Arvest gathered them for academic signing day.

Not unlike what we see for athletes signing letters to compete at the collegiate level. These are high-achieving academic students who will be studying at school here in Arkansas and beyond, an honor they truly have earned.

“This is really exciting, a special day for me. It’s nice to see all my friends her too,” one of the graduates stated. “We’ve been working really hard for this moment to get in to all these really good universities and to be honored for these awards is really nice to feel.”

This was the first time academic signing day was held in person since 2019 because of COVID, with a record number of honorees, 126.