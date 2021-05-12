Little Rock School District Board shares accomplishments, challenges and future goals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School Board has been in office for 145 days. Since then, they’ve made great strides for the school district and have faced a handful of challenges.

Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore is proud of how the school board has handled the pandemic.

“Giving our employees probably one of the most generous leave policies,” said Poore.

School Board President Vicki Hatter agrees.

“We gave our staff days to take off if they need to care for themselves or care for a family member,” said Hatter.

For Hatter, it’s also the pandemic that challenged the board, as they were stuck meeting behind computer screens until just recently.

“It takes away that personal touch, we can’t feel the room,” Hatter said.

For Poore, nine people in new, important roles comes with growing pains.

“Having them gel,” Poore said. “That’s not an easy thing.”

Long discussions sometimes get intense.

“That’s a bit of a challenge, but it also says how hard they’re working,” Poore said.

Hatter says some of the biggest goals moving forward are making sure the district is sustainable and stable, which includes getting out from under state control. She says that’s looking favorable.

For Poore, his big goals are increasing teacher salaries and addressing pandemic learning loss.

“We’re working on it with a really advanced set of summer school options, but we also know that in the Fall, we’re gonna have to do some things differently,” Poore said.

Both agree there’s still a lot for the board to learn, but say things are moving in the right direction.

The school board has done a lot since its inception in December.

Zone 5 School Board member Ali Noland posted a list of their accomplishments on a Facebook post: