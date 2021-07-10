Little Rock Salvation Army reopens doors after March fire

Little Rock, Ark – The Salvation Army is opening its doors to families again after a fire forced the shelters closed for a few months this spring.

“It was a difficult time,” said Director of Social Services for the Salvation Army Matthew Desalvo.

A fire broke out in the shelter’s laundry room back in March which damaged a lot of the space used for families.

Now the shelter is back open but at limited capacity.

“Unfortunately it truly doesn’t feel just like home yet,” said Deslavo.

Still, the Salvation Army is helping families in the area get back on their feet through its “Home for Christmas in July” campaign.

The Salvation Army says it wants to continue to help struggling families find a permanent place to call home before Christmas.

William Pirtle and his family are currently staying in the shelter in downtown Little Rock.

“To be here is like a nice safety net you know?” said Pirtle.

Pirtle and his family moved to Little Rock about 3 weeks ago and we’re staying in their car before finding the Salvation Army.

“We went to the baptist hospital that night and just sat in the parking lot with the air conditioning running in the truck,” said Pirtle.

The Salvation Army is providing the family with a place to stay and helping Pirtle find a job.

“People without dreams parish,” said Pirtle. “We need something to grab hold of.”

Normally, the Salvation Army would help about 40 families a year, and they’re hoping to get back to serving that number.

The organization says its shelter still needs some work to make the temporary space feel more comfortable for its families. If you would like to donate to the shelter you can click HERE.