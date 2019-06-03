Little Rock's Global Running Day moved to MacArthur Park because of flooding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Due to flooding in Murray Park Little Rock Marathon race officials have announced this week's Global Running Day celebration has been moved to MacArthur Park. The fun will start in front of the MacArthur Military Museum.

Last month it was announced the marathon would again partner with Rock City Running, Little Rock Parks & Recreation and KARK Channel 4 to host the free running/walking event at 6 a.m. on June 5.

Held annually on the first Wednesday in June, Global Running Day is a grass roots, collaborative effort of leaders in the running industry to promote running/walking as a healthy, easy and accessible form of exercise.

"This day is about coming together as a community to celebrate living a healthy lifestyle,” said Gina Pharis, Co-Executive Director of the Little Rock Marathon. “We hope to encourage those who have been thinking about starting a running or walking program to meet others with the same goal.”

The run/walk will not be timed and any distance is acceptable. Water, refreshments and giveaways will be available.

The event is free, but registration is required. Refreshments and Little Rock Marathon gear will be given out that morning to the first 200 registrants.

Online registration is available at:

https://globalrunninglittlerock.racesonline.com/register