LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Roads and ice can be a disastrous recipe. After crews worked throughout the night, most Little Rock roads were drivable Friday.

“We’re really knocking it out,” said Lee Church, the Public Works Operations Coordinator for the City of Little Rock. “The streets in Little Rock are really starting to look really good.”

Crews started Thursday morning and continued working well into Friday. Hilly and shady spots in Chenal were hit with additional salt and treatment Friday.

“It’s easier to me to move snow with the plow and everything, but we’re fighting these frigid temps,” Church said.

ARDOT cars went along the interstate to check spots that needed additional attention, said spokesperson Dave Parker, but not salt or brine was used Friday. Crews took care of that Thursday.

Church said it will be important to monitor slick spots tomorrow, as they will refreeze overnight.

“Beware because there are slick spots that just slip up on you,” Church said.