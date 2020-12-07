Local restaurants adapting to COVID-19 restrictions for the winter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Businesses are doing everything in their power to safely stay open as the pandemic continues and cooler temperatures set in.
At the Corner, a restaurant in the Rivermarket, has moved their tables outside.
With the cooler weather, they added a dozen propane heaters to keep customers comfortable; with the business going through about a dozen refilled propane tanks a day.
LATEST POSTS:
- American gymnast part of test event for 2021 Olympics in Tokyo
- Hundreds ill, 1 dead due to unidentified disease in India
- Virginia Military Institute begins work removing Confederate statue of ‘Stonewall’ Jackson
- Facebook overhauling hate speech algorithms to prioritize anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ comments over anti-white
- Got an Echo or Ring? Soon, Amazon will use them to share your internet with a new ‘Sidewalk’ network – unless you opt out