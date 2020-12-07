Local restaurants adapting to COVID-19 restrictions for the winter

by: KARK News Staff

by: KARK News Staff

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Businesses are doing everything in their power to safely stay open as the pandemic continues and cooler temperatures set in.

At the Corner, a restaurant in the Rivermarket, has moved their tables outside.

With the cooler weather, they added a dozen propane heaters to keep customers comfortable; with the business going through about a dozen refilled propane tanks a day.

