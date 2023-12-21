Little Rock, Ark. – People living in one Little Rock neighborhood are left with a lot of fear and questions as police are investigating a shooting that killed two people Wednesday night.

Authorities said officers responded to the 3400 block of West 14th Street around 8:15 p.m. When they arrived, the officers said they found two people who were shot and later died.

Officials have identified one of the victims as 20-year-old Modesti Allmon.

Several neighbors like Martha Bizzle who lives a couple houses down from where the shooting happened said she’s very fearful and wants an end to the gun violence.

“I was scared to death.” Bizzell stated. “I heard all that shooting, and it sounded like boom boom boom.”

Bizzell said some of the police questioned her after the shooting, along with her son Jeff Bizzell and Jackie Simpson who were also in her home.

“I thought it was 3 shots, but Jackie said she thought she heard 6 shots. But they sounded like they were close to the house this time,” Bizzell said.

Bizzell and Simpson said they have a lot of questions they want to ask police to put an end to the shootings.

“You’re anxious, you’re nervous, what are the police going to do,” Simpson stated.

Bizzell said he wants more solutions to be done to stop gun violence.

“I feel like the police need to get more involved. There’s a lot of stuff that goes on in this neighborhood and they’re never there. They need to increase patrols,” Bizzell said.

With Christmas only days away, they say their thoughts turn to the families of the victims knowing all too well the impact of shootings.

“The only thing I could do was pray for those families, pray for god to heal those wounds and comfort their hearts because we know how that feels, they have a mother,” Simpson said.

We asked police multiple questions about the shooting however officials told us they were giving out limited information as detectives work to find the suspects.

If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting, you’re urged to contact the Little Rock Police Department.