Little Rock residents can throw large items away for free on November 21

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- With the holiday season getting into full swing The City of Little Rock is taking an extra step to help people clear the clutter that builds up in homes.

The city’s Public Work’s Department announced today the Southwest Dumpster Day, and event where residents will be able to dispose of their large items free of charge.

Southwest Dumpster Day will be Saturday, November 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Public Works staff will have roll-off dumpsters located at the Southwest Community Center at 6401 Baseline Road. The dumpsters will be in the parking lot across from the Dee Brown Library.

Acceptable items include furniture, mattresses, household trash, and clothing.

Items that will be prohibited during the event are tires, yard waste, liquids (such as paint), and appliances with freon (such as air conditioners, refrigerators, and freezers).

