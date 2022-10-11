LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock fire officials said that a local recycling center has caught fire once again Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Little Rock Fire Department said that there is a pile of debris on fire at the Goldman Recycling Center. The center is located at 1701 E. 14th Street.

Fire officials say the blaze started when construction workers were moving metal, causing a fire to ignite. Fire crews say the biggest concern is keeping water on the fire, but the wind is not currently seen as an issue that will hinder them.

The center had a massive fire in September 2021 that sent large plumes of black smoke throughout downtown Little Rock.

Fire officials have not released any information on any possible injuries at the scene or on a possible cause of the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.