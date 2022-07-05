LITTLE ROCK, Ark – With high temperatures expected in the coming week, the City of Little Rock is opening its cooling center to offer relief.

The centers will be open from 12 to 6 p.m. from July 5 through 8 at the East Little Rock Community Center located at 2500 E. 6th Street.

Arkansas temps are expected to be in the upper 90s to the 100s by Wednesday, July 6, with heat warnings beginning July 5.

Taking care during heat events like those expected this week is important. Drinking more water than usual, not relying on a fan as a primary cooling device and staying away from high-sugar drinks are important steps to stay healthy.

During a heat event, all are encouraged to check on neighbors, especially those vulnerable to the effects of heat, such as those over 65, children under 4, or anyone with disabilities or medical conditions.

If exercising outdoors, avoid mid-day heat. Pets needs to have ready access to water and need to be checked on for signs of heat exhaustion or sickness.

Temperatures in parked cars become life-threatening very quickly — no one should ever be left in a parked car, even for short periods of time.

Little Rock officials will continue to monitor the heat forecast to determine if the center will be open past July 8.