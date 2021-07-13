Little Rock ranks on US News & World Report list of best places to live

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock has been ranked as one of the best places to live in the United States.

According to U.S. News and World Report, the capital city ranked 93 of 150 metro areas based on quality of life and the job market, along with value of living and people’s desire to live there.

The publication noted that Little Rock has a lower cost of living than the national average, along with a wide variety of tastes when it comes to the city’s neighborhoods and cultural attractions.

Fayetteville took the number 4 spot in the ranking with Memphis just over the Mississippi River standing at 143.

The report also placed Little Rock as 137 in best places to retire, however, ranked 13 in most dangerous places.