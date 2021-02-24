Little Rock radio personality Pat Lynch dies at 70

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A longtime Little Rock radio personality passed away Wednesday.

Pat Lynch at the age of 70 passed away after dealing with some sickness for a while according to his wife.

Lynch was born in Mobile, Alabama where he was raised for much of his childhood. He moved to Little Rock from Washington state in 1983 and worked at KARN and KAAY radio.

Lynch also wrote a weekly column in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.   

He spent some time as an analyst in the mid-2000’s for KARK political discussion.

Pat Lynch wrote his entire biography that you can read HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories