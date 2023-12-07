LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Preschoolers from Primrose School of West Little Rock are doing their part this holiday season by donating 375 canned goods to the Arkansas Foodbank.

Donations were collected by preschoolers who were encouraged to complete age-appropriate household chores for allowance money to buy canned goods.

Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools said that teaching children the value of giving and sharing with others is one of the cornerstones of early education.

“Nurturing generosity in young children is an investment in the future of our society,” Kirchner said. “At Primrose Schools, we believe that teaching children the value of giving, sharing and caring is a cornerstone of early education. And, by educating children to be service-minded and to give without expectation, we are working together toward a brighter future of caring, community-oriented citizens.”

The nationwide initiative fosters giving without expectation and is a key component of the school’s balanced learning curriculum.