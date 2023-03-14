LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The United States Postal Service is holding a job fair in Little Rock Thursday.

A USPS spokesperson said the job fair would take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its main post office at 600 E. Capitol Avenue. The service has positions available as mail carriers, both rural and city.

A City Carrier Assistant position starts at $19.33 per hour, and a Rural Carrier Associate position begins at $19.94 per hour. Both jobs list health insurance and paid leave available.

Applicants should be over 18 years old, or 16 years old with a high school diploma. Passing a background check and drug screening is required, as is a medical assessment.

A safe driving record is also required for carriers.

An online application is available for those who cannot attend the job fair.