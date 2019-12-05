Little Rock Police, victim’s families still looking for answers for unsolved homicides

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The city of Little Rock has seen 40 homicides so far in 2019, and now the Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public’s help with 8 unsolved cases.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey held a press conference Wednesday to send a message to the public.

“No matter how small they believe the assistance is, we need that. Our main focus is making sure people remain anonymous, we want to make sure people feel safe,” Chief Humphrey said.

Chief Humphrey believes that resources like the Gun Crimes Unit will not only help solve homicides but hopefully reduce them.

“I want the families to know, that we will never forget about their loved one, we will never forget about them,” Chief Humphrey said.

Meanwhile Courtney Colemon and her family are still frantically looking for answers – after someone shot and killed her ex-husband, Wiley Carr, last January.

“He didn’t deserve to die, if it was your family member, you would want someone to come forward and maybe give us a little closure… it’ll never go away, especially for me being his wife… off and on for 30 years,” Colemon said.

Colemon is just one of the many families still looking for justice.

“But it’s still emptiness inside of me,” Colemon said.

Meanwhile Carr’s family hopes an arrest will be made soon.

“I just wish we could find out who done it and give us closure because it’s hard,” Mother-in-law/ step-mother Mary Penny said.