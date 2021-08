LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are searching for a woman missing since Friday.

According to investigators, the woman is 61-year-old Victoria Ray.

She was last seen at a home near Facts Court in Little Rock, near a Valero Gas station.

Ray is 5’7 and 160 pounds, was last seen wearing a blue shirt.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 501-371-4829.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.