Little Rock police searching for teen runaway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen that may be in danger.
Officers said Caiden Hash, 15, was last seen in Little Rock on Saturday, March 13.
Hash is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a grey sweater and khaki pants.
Police are concerned for his well-being and are considering him endangered.
Any with information on his location is asked to contact investigators at 501-404-3014. Callers can request to remain anonymous.