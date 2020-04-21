Little Rock Police search for suspect in March homicide

Breaking News
Little Rock Police, US Marshals arrest man in connection to fatal shooting on Saturday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/FOX16) – Little Rock police say they have received an arrest warrant for Keith Farr Jr.

The 41-year-old is wanted in the March 27 shooting of Jeremy Bonds.

Bonds was found shot to death inside a home on S. Gaines St.

According to police, Farr was a resident of the home, and reportedly surrendered to police.

Farr claimed self defense in reference to Bonds’ death.

He was later released on that charge. A new arrest warrant in the case has since been issued.

If you have any information, you are asked to call LRPD.

