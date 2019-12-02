Little Rock Police search for robbery suspect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Police in the Capital City are asking for your help to find a robbery suspect.

Help us identify this Robbery suspect. If you have any information about this person, please contact detectives at 501-404-3036. pic.twitter.com/KjDuhQznco — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) December 2, 2019

According to Little Rock Police, the man in the tweet above robbed a Subway on the 11200 block of N. Rodney Parham Road over the weekend.

Little Rock Police say the man appears to be in his 20s and had a black semi-automatic handgun.

Officials say a suspect with the same description robbed Papa Murphy’s Pizza approximately 45 minutes prior to the robbery at Subway.

If you know who this man is, call detectives at 501-404-3036.