LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are asking for your help to find a missing woman.

Jakenya Strong’s family told police she went to the Arkansas State Fair around 1 p.m. Monday and did not come home.

Police say the 18-year-old may be with her boyfriend at the Summer Tree Apartments in North Little Rock.

If you see Strong or know where she may be, call detectives at 501-404-3042.