Little Rock Police Search For Driver in Fatal Hit and Run Crash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Police are searching for a driver they say was involved in a hit and run crash where a 34-year-old motorcyclist died.

It happened near a landfill in the 3300 block of Mabelvale Pike just after midnight Saturday. Little Rock Police are trying to figure out what happened, but say it appears to be a head on crash between the motorcycle and an SUV. Officers found the motorcyclist thrown from his bike, he was pronounced dead on scene. Police say they found a white 2011 GMC Yukon flipped over on the side of the road, but they couldn't find the driver.

"We checked the area to make sure that they hadn't been thrown out but we didn't find anybody," explained Officer Steve Moore. "They had to crawl out from that car and flee the scene, and that had to be purposefully done."

Little Rock Police hope someone nearby saw something that could help the investigation.

Many in the community, like Tina Robinson, are waiting for answers.

"It's a tragedy to see it and know that it happened right in front of you," Robinson said.

Her family owns SunRay car shop just down Mabelvale. In their 14 years in business Robinson has seen several crashes, some fatal, happen near her shop.

"You can hear the skrring of wheels. They don't realize that this is a neighborhood there are kids here," she said.

Police have not released the name of the victim while they wait to notify family.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Little Rock Police Department.