Little Rock Police officer arrested, facing domestic battery charge

KARK
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officer Muhammad Yaqueen was arrested early this morning for a domestic battery incident.
Little Rock police confirm to one of our reporters that he has been placed on administrative leave.
#BREAKING @LRpolice Officer Muhammad Yaqeen arrested early this morning for a domestic battery incident. Dept. confirms to me he has been placed on administrative leave pic.twitter.com/h7ncHjmZQF— Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) December 24, 2019
#BREAKING @LRpolice Officer Muhammad Yaqeen arrested early this morning for a domestic battery incident. Dept. confirms to me he has been placed on administrative leave pic.twitter.com/h7ncHjmZQF