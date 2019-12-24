Little Rock Police officer arrested, facing domestic battery charge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officer Muhammad Yaqueen was arrested early this morning for a domestic battery incident.

Little Rock police confirm to one of our reporters that he has been placed on administrative leave.

