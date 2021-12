LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are asking for help from the public as they search for a man missing since Sunday, December 19.

According to investigators, 47-year-old Sherdale Kelley is possibly in a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, with Arkansas license plate number 655ZUU.

Help us locate Mr. Kelley . If you know of his whereabouts, contact us at 501-404-3014. pic.twitter.com/l5ShLK695g — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) December 24, 2021

Kelley is said to be 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 240 pounds.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Little Rock Police at 501-404-3014.