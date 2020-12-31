Little Rock Police looking for vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian accident

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police still looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run in November.

On November 13, Michael Gildemeister was struck and killed by a vehicle in the 1400 block of University Avenue. The vehicle was traveling south and struck Gildemeister with the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Damage on the vehicle would be concentrated on the driver’s side fender and windshield area.

The vehicle was described as a 2000 to 2005 metallic dark gray Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Little Rock Police Department or email Officer Kyle Henson at khenson@littlerock.gov

