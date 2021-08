LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are asking the public’s help to find a man they believe is missing.

Police are looking for Ryan Keith Montgomery, 31, and said that he was last seen leaving the area of 32nd and Potter St. on August 10.

They said that he was last seen getting into a four-door, silver Honda Accord with possible damage to the front passenger side.

Police ask for anyone with information to call police at 501-371-4829.