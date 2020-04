LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police are looking for these suspects involved in a case where the subjects shot at an apartment on March 6, 2020, around 3:30 p.m., the above-pictured suspects were armed with a rifle and handguns.

The subjects shot at an apartment, located at 5001 West 65th Street and struck it several times.

Anyone who may recognize the suspects is encouraged to contact our Violent Crime Detective GunSquad.