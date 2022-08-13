LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An investigation is underway Saturday after the Little Rock Police Department received a report of shots fired in the Mabelvale Elementary School community.

According to a release, the Little Rock School District Safety and Security team is working together with the LRPD to investigate the incident.

Authorities said that one car and the building were struck by gunfire and no one was reported injured.

The investigation is currently ongoing and the LRPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4829.