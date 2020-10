LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police responded to a call about an unknown trouble early Monday, where two men were found dead in an apartment.

The owners of the apartment called police after finding the bodies while doing a maintenance check.

The owners advised police there had been a recent gas leak and were checking the apartments.

Officers secured the apartment and began their investigation.

Police say they did not observe any wounds or any signs of physical altercation.

Police are still investigating.