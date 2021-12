A close-up photo of police lights by night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a homicide Monday night in the 1100 block of South Woodrow.

Police also asking the public to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.

Investigation Underway pic.twitter.com/U0YvY2ki01 — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) December 14, 2021

Very little information has been released.

Updates will be made as that information is released.

This is a developing story.