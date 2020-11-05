Little Rock police investigating homicide, possible suspect dies in car accident

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police have ruled the death of Kelly Williams, 39, a homicide after medical examiners observed the body.

Little Rock police responded to a call on October 22, at the 8000 block of Baseline Road about an unresponsive woman. Police determined she was dead at the scene. The 911 caller was identified as one of the two children in the home at the time.

The two children were transported to the Child Protection Center and later released to DHS.



Detectives developed Christopher Clay as a suspect in the incident. However, Clay died in a car accident.

This is an ongoing investigation pending further review.