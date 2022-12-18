LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police in Little Rock and authorities with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after a deadly shooting that happened shortly after midnight Sunday morning.

Officials with the LRPD said that detectives were investigating a shooting near the 12000 block of Chenal Parkway.

During the investigation, ASP officials were also investigating a homicide in Lonoke County.

It was determined that the two incidents were the same and happened in Little Rock.

25-year-old Joshua Shorty Jr. was eventually arrested and is facing charges of first degree murder.