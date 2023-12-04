LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a Monday evening crash that has left one person dead.

Authorities said officers responded to a collision at the intersection of Mitchell Drive and Geyer Springs Road. Police confirmed the crash left one person dead.

Just before 7:30 p.m., police officials said all lanes of Geyer Springs Road have been reopened.

LRPD officials ask that those traveling in the area to use an alternate route to avoid traffic while they investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.