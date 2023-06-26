LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock investigators say a recent deadly house fire looks to be a case of murder-suicide.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said initial autopsy findings of four people found dead in a June 23 house fire show the deaths were all from gunshots. Authorities noted one of the four victims appeared to die due to a self-inflicted gunshot.

The victims were found in a home in the 4800 block of Greenfield Drive. According to the Little Rock Fire Department, crews responded to reports of the blaze around 1:30 a.m. and found the bodies after the fire had been extinguished.

Officials said the victims’ identification has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

LRFD investigators have not yet released the findings of their inquiry into what caused the fire.