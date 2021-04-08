Little Rock Police investigating city’s 15th homicide of the year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—Little Rock Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds near a playground.

According to Little Rock Police, the shooting call came into dispatch just before 4:30 Thursday afternoon at the Summit at Town and Country Apartments of Chicot Road.

We talked to a woman who says she tried helping the victim, but it was too late.

“I’m crying and I don’t even know him. If that was my brother I would want somebody to help him,” said Kennedy Walker who lives at the apartments. “Nobody was helping him but us– his friends, everybody else, just looking around. Nobody was trying to help the boy.”

At the time of the shooting, Walker says she was with her children near the playground where it happened. She says after hearing the gunshots, she rushed to give the victim CPR but says his injuries were too severe.

“His eyes were open at first, he just started going in and out, we were just talking to him trying to get him to respond,” recalled Kennedy.

Others who live at the apartment complex say they are on high alert after the gun violence seen across Little Rock made its way into their neighborhood.

“I heard the gunshots, my apartment is just right over there and I heard 4-5 gunshots. I was like ‘wow,’” said Tracey Toolate. “I don’t know if it’s gang violence, I don’t know it’s just angry people, but something is going on.”

With violent crime spiking in the Capital City, these neighbors say something needs to change before more people get hurt.

“To see people our age dying– it just feels weird,” said Walker, 22.

Little Rock Police have yet to release the victim’s identity, nor have they released any information on the shooter.

We will keep you updated on air and online as this case develops.