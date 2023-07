LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating after a train hit an unoccupied car in Little Rock Thursday evening.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said the crash happened in the area near Forbing and 65th Street.

A photo from police shows that a Union Pacific locomotive hit a white SUV­ in this incident.

There were no injuries reported in this crash, but police expect travel delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.