Little Rock Police searching for suspect, person of interest in connection to Tuesday homicide, shooting
Little Rock Police investigate Wednesday night stabbing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to the Little Rock Police department, a man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times Wednesday night.

Officers say it happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of W. Roosevelt Rd.

According to LRPD, the 41-year-old victim, was found in a pool of blood.

The victim was taken to UAMS Medical Center, and had to be admitted to the ICU.

The victim had been released from the hospital as of Thursday morning.

There are no suspects at this time. LRPD is still investigating the incident.

