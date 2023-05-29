LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An investigation is underway by the Little Rock Police Department after a shooting victim was found in the River Market parking deck.

LRPD said it was investigating after a call about a shooting at 12:46 p.m. When officers arrived at the 200 block of River Market Avenue they found a victim suffering a gunshot wound.

Officers secured the parking deck and the individual was taken to a local hospital. The wounded man is in critical condition, police said.

LRPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Little Rock Police Department.