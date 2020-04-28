Little Rock Police investigate Monday afternoon shootings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/FOX16) – Little Rock police are now investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday afternoon.

In one case, officers received a call to St. Vincent Hospital to take a report from a shooting victim.

The victim told police that he and his cousin were doing yard work on Asher Avenue. While working, a car with three men inside pulled up. According to the victim and his cousin, the men in the car showed them a picture and asked if they knew the person in the photograph.

The victim began to step back when he heard three gunshots and did not realize that he had been shot in the leg.

His cousin ran to get help and he was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

In another case, officers later received a call to Baptist Hospital to take a report from a shooting victim.

According to the shooting victim, he was at his cousin’s house on the 6300 block of Colonel Glenn Rd. playing video games.

He says when he was leaving the complex, he heard three gunshots and ran to a nearby Kroger.

He then realized that he had been shot in the leg.

He was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There have been no suspects named in either case.

If you know anything, you are asked to call LRPD.