LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/FOX16) – Little Rock Police are on the scene of a double homicide.



The scene is in an alley in between Arch and Broadway streets, near 33rd Street. You are asked to avoid the area.

BREAKING: At 33rd and S Arch St. where police are working a double homicide. Two men dead inside a white SUV. They don’t know if the killings happened here or if the SUV and bodies were brought here. pic.twitter.com/B3zBHDJos1 — Mandy Noell (@MandyNoell) April 21, 2020

Officers and Detectives are on scene of a double homicide in the area of 33rd and Broadway Street. Please avoid the area while we investigate further. pic.twitter.com/DtecMi8Rbc — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) April 21, 2020

According to LRPD, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call. When they arrived, they found the bodies of two men inside a white SUV.



Police are currently determining if this particular area is the crime scene or if it happened somewhere else.