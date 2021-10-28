Little Rock police ID victim in Asher Avenue shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the victim in a shooting that happened on Asher Avenue Tuesday.

Police said it happened in the 5100 block of Asher Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene just after 11 p.m., where they found 21-year-old Anthony Nelson of North Little Rock suffering from gunshot wounds.

Nelson was transported to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to a press release from the agency. His body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

LRPD officers arrested Antwann Wright on Wednesday and he is currently facing multiple charges including capital murder and first-degree terroristic threatening.