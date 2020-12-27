Little Rock police: Homicide investigation underway Saturday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are on the scene of a homicide in the 2700 block of Longcoy Street.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Preliminary information available at this time is this homicide is domestic related.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate further and process the scene.
