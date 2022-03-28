LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say they discovered a man slumped over the steering wheel of a pick-up truck on Sunday morning, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the pickup truck was reported just after 9 a.m. in the 5700 block of Patterson Road.

Officers say when they arrived they found the man dead at the scene along with several spent shell casings in the parking lot where the truck was parked.

Police say the unidentified man’s body was then sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy and a positive identification.

The investigation is ongoing.