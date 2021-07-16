Little Rock Police Department’s ‘Operation Cease Fire’ continues Saturday and Sunday

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is continuing their ‘Operation Cease Fire” this weekend in the southwest part of the city.

The operation, which started in June, is part of a community outreach program bridging the gap between local law enforcement and people in communities around Little Rock.

In “Operation Cease Fire,” Little Rock police officers will go to several communities to meet the people that live there and to encourage them to take the “Peacekeeper Pledge” to stop the violence.

According to organizers, the initiative helps officers work more closely and improve trust with communities in reducing violent crime in the city.

