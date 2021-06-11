Little Rock Police Department’s ‘Operation Cease Fire’ begins Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department announced Friday it will begin “Operation Cease Fire” this weekend.

The operation is the first of three community outreach programs.

In “Operation Cease Fire,” Little Rock police officers will go to several communities to meet the people that live there and to encourage them to take the “Peacekeeper Pledge” to stop the violence.

Little Rock police said the initiative allows them to work closely with established community partners to help reduce violence in the city.

Officers will be at the following locations on Saturday to ask neighbors to take the pledge:

Shiloh Baptist Church, 1200 Hanger Street, 11 a.m.

Greater Missionary Baptist Church, 911 W. 19 th Street, 12:15 p.m.

Street, 12:15 p.m. Crump Park, 3309 S. State Street, 1:30 p.m.

Little Rock police say the operation will conclude with a charity basketball game at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Dunbar Recreation Center that is open to the public.