Little Rock Police Department will go through assessment to retain accreditation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) –The Little Rock Police Department is scheduled for a site-based assessment as part of the process to retain accreditation by verifying the department meets professional standards.

Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), the accreditation program requires agencies to comply with standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments by calling (501) 371-4591, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Callers will have direct access to the assessment team.

Agency employees and members of the community are also invited to offer comments at a public information session Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. The session will be conducted at The Centre at University Park, 6401 West 12th Street.

Telephone comments, as well as appearances at the public information session, are limited to 10 minutes in length and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards. A copy of the standards manual is available for review at the Little Rock Police Department, Headquarters Building located at 700 W. Markham St. For additional information, you may contact the Accreditation Staff at (501)371-4621.

Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the ability of the Little Rock Police Department to comply with the standards for accreditation may mail comments to:

Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA); 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155.