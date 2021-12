LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is set to hold a press conference to discuss violent crime in the city for 2021.

According to the LRPD, Police Chief Keith Humphrey and Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins will also address the efforts taken to reduce the crime rate in Little Rock.

This news briefing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed in the video player at the top of this page.