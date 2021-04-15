Little Rock police cruiser discovered stolen in North Little Rock, suspect arrested

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Little Rock Police Department patrol car

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock police car was stolen overnight with the suspect arrested in North Little Rock soon after.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, the marked police car was taken from the Pulaski County Jail.

Officers spotted the vehicle around 2:30 a.m. traveling on Military Road in North Little Rock, where it was soon stopped at Arlington Apartments where a traffic stop was performed.

The suspect has been arrested with charges expected.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Contests