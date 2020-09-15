Little Rock Police Command Staff writes letter to city officials regarding LRPD Chief

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Parts of the Little Rock Police Command Staff has written a letter to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., and the Little Rock Board of Directors with their concerns regarding Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey.

The letter states:

Mayor Scott and Ladies and Gentlemen of the City of Little Rock Board of Directors,

We are writing to you to ask for your assistance in fixing a catastrophic problem within the Little Rock Police Department. The problem we are referring to is Chief Keith Humphrey. Chief Humphrey has created a very toxic, hostile, and explosive work environment that has resulted in the Little Rock Police Department becoming a very dysfunctional police department, which we feel has resulted in putting the safety and welfare of the citizens served by the Little Rock Police Department at risk.

We are made up of thirteen members of the Little Rock Police Department Command Staff, ten Captains, and three Assistant Chiefs. Together, we represent 367 years of law enforcement knowledge and experience and yet Chief Humphrey refuses to communicate with us, as well as numerous other sworn members in the Department. In addition, Chief Humphrey has been verbally abusive to numerous members of this Department on multiple occasions.

We have attempted numerous times to address these problems directly; however, since these attempts were all rebuked and ignored, we are bringing this matter to your attention. It is our hope that you will use your authority to resolve these problems immediately. A dysfunctional police department cannot protect and serve the citizens of Little Rock in the manner that they deserve.

Please act soon.